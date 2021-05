Articles

Category: Space Published on Wednesday, 12 May 2021 06:35 Hits: 3

Spacewalking is a major highlight of any astronaut’s career. But there is a downside: putting on your spacesuit means sharing some previously-worn underlayers. A new ESA study is looking into how best to keep these items clean and hygienic as humans venture on to the Moon and beyond.

Read more https://www.esa.int/Enabling_Support/Space_Engineering_Technology/How_to_keep_spacesuit_underwear_clean