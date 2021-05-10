The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Water-Ice Clouds Could Have Warmed Early Mars

Category: Space Hits: 6

Mars is a cold, desert planet today. But early on, Mars was warmer, with liquid water on its surface. In 1972, Mariner 9 captured images of dried-up river valleys on the planet’s surface, and subsequent spacecraft observed the presence of ancient lakes and river deltas. How Mars could have been warm during a time when […]

The post Water-Ice Clouds Could Have Warmed Early Mars appeared first on Sky & Telescope.

Read more https://skyandtelescope.org/astronomy-news/water-ice-clouds-could-have-warmed-early-mars/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version