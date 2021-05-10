Water-Ice Clouds Could Have Warmed Early Mars

Articles

Mars is a cold, desert planet today. But early on, Mars was warmer, with liquid water on its surface. In 1972, Mariner 9 captured images of dried-up river valleys on the planet’s surface, and subsequent spacecraft observed the presence of ancient lakes and river deltas. How Mars could have been warm during a time when […]

