Articles

Category: Space Published on Thursday, 06 May 2021 20:41 Hits: 2

NASA invites the public and the media to watch its first asteroid sample return mission begin a two-year cruise home at 4 p.m. EDT Monday, May 10, on NASA Television, the NASA app, and the agency’s website.

Read more http://www.nasa.gov/press-release/nasa-invites-public-media-to-watch-asteroid-mission-begin-return-to-earth