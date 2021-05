Articles

Published on Wednesday, 05 May 2021

In the 60 years since they made history, Alan Shepard's spacesuit and Mercury capsule logged more miles than they did on the first U.S. human spaceflight. Now, the Smithsonian is preparing both artifacts for their first long-term exhibition together.

