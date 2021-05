Articles

Category: Space Published on Tuesday, 04 May 2021 20:26 Hits: 0

This May, NASA celebrates the contributions of its Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) employees – past and present – with a variety of internal and external events and products centered around the theme: Advancing Leaders Through Purpose-Driven Service.

Read more http://www.nasa.gov/press-release/nasa-celebrates-asian-american-pacific-islander-heritage-month