Venus and the owl, from California

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Brett Joseph in El Sobrante, California caught the brightest planet, Venus, on May 2, 2021. The owl seems to be seeing it, too. Because it’s so bright, you can see Venus in the midst of the oranges and golds of evening twilight. It’ll surprise you by appearing so bright when so near the sunset glare. Look for Venus in the west shortly after sunset. Brett caught Mercury in early May, too. See the photo below, and visit EarthSky’s planet guide.

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Brett Joseph caught this photo on May 1, 2021. It shows not only Venus (against an orange twilight background), but also the planet Mercury (higher up, against a bluer sky), which is also in the western sky after sunset now. Thank you, Brett! Visit EarthSky’s planet guide.

