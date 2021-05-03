Vega-C: power and versatility

Articles

Category: Space Published on Monday, 03 May 2021 09:05

Video: 00:05:04

Europe’s new launch vehicle, Vega-C, is near completion. Elements will soon be shipped to Kourou for assembly and preparation for Vega-C’s inaugural flight.

This new launcher improves its Vega predecessor by offering more power and versatility at similar cost. This new design allows Vega-C to transport larger and heavier payloads into space making it a world-class competitor on the global launcher market while ensuring Europe’s independent access to space.

Read more https://www.esa.int/ESA_Multimedia/Videos/2021/04/Vega-C_power_and_versatility2