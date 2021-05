Articles

Category: Space Published on Friday, 30 April 2021 11:19 Hits: 3

Commander Musilova describes how the Selene IV crew uses lots of imagination, involving aliens and a heroic Space Force, to fight frustrations from their confinement inside the HI-SEAS habitat.

Read more https://www.space.com/hi-seas-selene-iv-moon-analog-mission-commander-report-2