Articles

Category: Space Published on Friday, 30 April 2021 14:41 Hits: 1

Lithuania signed an Association Agreement with ESA on 28 April 2021.

This Association Agreement between ESA and the Government of the Republic of Lithuania, builds on the successful results achieved under the previous frameworks of cooperation and enters into force for a duration of seven years. Comprising 18 Articles and two Annexes, it orchestrates the strengthening of Lithuania’s relations with ESA.

Read more https://www.esa.int/About_Us/Corporate_news/Lithuania_becomes_ESA_Associate_Member_state