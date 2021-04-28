Articles

Category: Space Published on Wednesday, 28 April 2021

With challenges imposed by the Covid pandemic, engineers building and testing ESA’s Biomass satellite have had to come up with some clever working methods to keep on track whilst adhering to safety rules. The result is that the satellite structure is not only complete, but has also undergone a series of demanding tests to ensure it will withstand the rigours of liftoff – all bringing the launch of this extraordinary forest carbon mapping mission one step closer.

Read more https://www.esa.int/Applications/Observing_the_Earth/Biomass/Forest_measuring_satellite_passes_tests_with_flying_colours