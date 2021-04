Articles

Category: Space Published on Saturday, 24 April 2021 10:37 Hits: 1

Elon Musk thinks the 2024 moon-landing goal is achievable with the SpaceX's Starship system, which NASA recently selected as the crewed lunar lander for its Artemis program.

