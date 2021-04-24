The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Alpha: Second Space Station mission for ESA’s Thomas Pesquet begins

Gif of Thomas Pesquet's Alpha mission patch

Today at 11:08 (CEST) the Crew Dragon spacecraft with ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet, NASA astronauts Megan McArthur and Shane Kimbrough, and JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) astronaut Akihiko Hoshide docked with the International Space Station’s Node-2 Harmony module, marking the start of ESA’s six-month mission Alpha.

Read more https://www.esa.int/Science_Exploration/Human_and_Robotic_Exploration/Alpha/Alpha_Second_Space_Station_mission_for_ESA_s_Thomas_Pesquet_begins

