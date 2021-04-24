The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Mission Alpha: Josef Aschbacher congratulates the crew

Mission Alpha: Josef Aschbacher congratulates the crew

ESA Director General Josef Aschbacher congratulates the Dragon Crew 2 shortly after they enter the Space Station. ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet, NASA astronauts Megan McArthur and Shane Kimbrough, and JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) astronaut Akihiko Hoshide arrived at the Station one day after their launch on 23 April at 10:49 BST (11:49 CEST, 05:49 local time).

Thomas is the first ESA astronaut to fly in space in a vehicle other than the Russian Soyuz or the US Space Shuttle, and the first ESA astronaut to leave Earth from Florida, USA, in over a decade. This is his second flight, his first mission called Proxima saw Thomas fly to the Space Station on a Soyuz from Baikonur in Kazakhstan and his expedition broke records for amount of hours spent on research at the time.

Read more https://www.esa.int/ESA_Multimedia/Videos/2021/04/Mission_Alpha_Josef_Aschbacher_congratulates_the_crew

