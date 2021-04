Articles

Category: Space Published on Thursday, 22 April 2021 22:41 Hits: 7

The following is a statement from acting NASA Administrator Steve Jurczyk on Thursday’s announcement of the intended nomination by President Joe Biden of Margaret Vo Schaus to serve as the agency’s chief financial officer:

Read more http://www.nasa.gov/press-release/nasa-statement-on-nomination-of-margaret-vo-schaus-for-agency-cfo