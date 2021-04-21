The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Satellites highlight a 30-year rise in ocean acidification

Category: Space Hits: 14

Ocean acidification

Oceans play a vital role in taking the heat out of climate change, but at a cost. New research supported by ESA and using different satellite measurements of various aspects of seawater along with measurements from ships has revealed how our ocean waters have become more acidic over the last three decades – and this is having a detrimental effect on marine life.

Read more https://www.esa.int/Applications/Observing_the_Earth/Copernicus/Sentinel-3/Satellites_highlight_a_30-year_rise_in_ocean_acidification

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version