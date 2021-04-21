The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

23 April: watch Mission Alpha launch live

Crew-2 training in Dragon spacecraft

Latest: NASA and SpaceX now are targeting 23 April at 10:49 BST (11:49 CEST) for the launch of the Crew-2 mission to the International Space Station due to unfavourable weather conditions along the flight path on Thursday.

French ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet is returning to the International Space Station on his second spaceflight. The mission, which is called Alpha, will see the first European to launch on a US spacecraft in over a decade. Thomas is flying on the Crew Dragon, alongside NASA astronauts Megan McArthur and Shane Kimbrough, and Japanese astronaut Aki Hoshide.

Read more https://www.esa.int/Science_Exploration/Human_and_Robotic_Exploration/Alpha/23_April_watch_Mission_Alpha_launch_live

