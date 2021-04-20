ESA and FAO unite to tackle food security and more

Articles

Published on Tuesday, 20 April 2021

With ESA positioned as a world-class provider of Earth observation data and the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) leading international efforts to defeat hunger, the two organisations have teamed up to exploit their particular fields of expertise to better address major global issues such as food security, and to take further advantage of the digital transformation in agriculture.

