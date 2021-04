Articles

Category: Space Published on Saturday, 17 April 2021 17:44 Hits: 5

NASA is targeting no earlier than Monday, April 19, for the first flight of its Ingenuity Mars Helicopter at approximately 3:30 a.m. EDT (12:30 a.m. PDT).

Read more http://www.nasa.gov/press-release/nasa-to-attempt-first-controlled-flight-on-mars-as-soon-as-monday