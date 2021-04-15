The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

SpaceX's Crew-2 astronaut mission for NASA: Live updates

SpaceX's Crew-2 astronaut mission for NASA: Live updates SpaceX's next crewed launch for NASA will launch four astronauts to the International Space Station on the Crew-2 mission on April 22. Liftoff is set for 6:11 a.m. EDT (1011 GMT). Known as Crew-2, the mission will mark SpaceX's third crewed spaceflight and will ferry NASA astronauts Shane Kimbrough, Megan McArthur, Japanese astronaut Akihiko Hoshide and European Space Agency astronaut Thomas Pesquet on a six-month mission to the space station.

Read more https://www.space.com/news/live/spacex-crew-dragon-mission-updates

