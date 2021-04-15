Milky Way season has started!

Articles

The long swath of the Milky Way, the edgewise view into our home galaxy, is now rising after midnight as seen from around the globe. At this time of year, at EarthSky Community Photos, we always start seeing many photos of the Milky Way. This year is no different. Enjoy these recent photos of the Milky Way from our community, and submit your own. And, by the way, you have to stay up late now, or get up early, to see the thickest part of the Milky Way, in the direction of the constellations Scorpius and Sagittarius. But this region of the galaxy will be rising a bit earlier each night. Late July and August are always the best time of year to see the Milky Way in the evening. By then, from the Northern Hemisphere, the thickest central portion of our galaxy will dominate our southern sky, while, from the Southern Hemisphere, the thickest part of the galaxy will be glorious overhead.

Bottom line: EarthSky readers are sharing their best Milky Way photos with our community. Share yours.

