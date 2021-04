Articles

Category: Space Published on Tuesday, 13 April 2021 19:32 Hits: 1

Expedition 64 Flight Engineer Kate Rubins of NASA and two Roscosmos cosmonauts are scheduled to end their mission on the International Space Station Friday, April 16.

Read more http://www.nasa.gov/press-release/nasa-to-provide-live-coverage-of-space-station-crew-landing