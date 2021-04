Articles

Category: Space Published on Monday, 12 April 2021 12:55 Hits: 0

The Celestron Inspire 80AZ's ease of use and intuitive build make it a good choice for beginners, especially those who are keen to try their hand at basic smartphone astrophotography. This refractor provides crisp views but its optics do suffer from slight color fringing and blurring

Read more https://www.space.com/celestron-inspire-80az-telescope-review.html