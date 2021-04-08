NASA TV Broadcasts Friday Launch to Station on Soyuz Crew Ship

Articles

Category: Space Published on Thursday, 08 April 2021 19:19 Hits: 1

Expedition 65 crew members (from left) Mark Vande Hei, Oleg Novitskiy and Pyotr Dubrov pose for a portrait at the Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center in Russia.

A trio of space travelers, including NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei, is scheduled to launch aboard the Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan to the International Space Station at 3:42 a.m. EDT (12:42 p.m. Kazakhstan time) Friday, April 9.

Beginning at 2:45 a.m., NASA Television, the agency’s website, and the NASA app will provide live coverage of the crew’s launch. Teams at the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan are making final preparations for the liftoff of Vande Hei and Russian cosmonauts Oleg Novitskiy and Pyotr Dubrov.

The launch will send the crew members on a two-orbit, three-hour journey to the space station, where they will join the Expedition 64 crew, temporarily increasing the orbiting laboratory’s population to 10 people.

They will join NASA Flight Engineer Kate Rubins, who arrived on the station with Commander Sergey Ryzhikov and Flight Engineer Sergey Kud-Sverchkov of Roscosmos in October 2020, and the crew of the SpaceX Crew Dragon Resilience – NASA astronauts Michael Hopkins, Victor Glover, and Shannon Walker, as well as Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) astronaut Soichi Noguchi – who have been in orbit since November.

It will be the second spaceflight for Vande Hei, the third for Novitskiy, and the first for Dubrov. The launch comes three days before the 60th anniversary of cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin’s launch to become the first human in space and the 40th anniversary of the first launch of NASA’s space shuttle.

During their six-month mission, the Expedition 65 crew will continue work on hundreds of experiments in biology, biotechnology, physical science, and Earth science aboard the International Space Station, humanity’s only permanently occupied microgravity laboratory. Work on the unique microgravity laboratory advances scientific knowledge and demonstrates new technologies, making research breakthroughs that will enable long-duration human and robotic exploration of the Moon and Mars.

Below is the crew’s launch timeline in EDT:

April 8 EDT L-Hr/M/Sec Event

18:05:41pm 9:37:00 Crew wakeup at Cosmonaut Hotel (time appx)

21:05:41pm 6:37:00 Crew departs Cosmonaut Hotel (time appx)

21:50:41pm 5:52:00 Crew arrives at Site 254

21:57:41pm 5:45:00 Batteries installed in booster

22:35:41pm 5:07:00 Crew suit up

22:42:41pm 5:00:00 Tanking begins

23:37:41pm 4:05:00 Booster loaded with liquid oxygen; crew meets with officials

23:56:41pm 3:46:00 Crew walkout from 254; boards bus for the launch pad

April 9 EDT

00:01:41am 3:41:00 Crew departs for launch pad at Site 31

00:37:41am 3:05:00 First and second stage oxygen fueling complete

01:11:41am 2:31:00 Crew arrives at launch pad at site 31

01:17:41am 2:25:00 Crew boards Soyuz; strapped in to the Descent module

02:07:41am 1:35:00 Descent module hardware tested

02:22:41am 1:20:00 Hatch closed; leak checks begin

02:42:41am 1:00:00 Launch vehicle control system prep; gyro activation

02:45:00am :57:41 NASA TV LAUNCH COVERAGE BEGINS

02:57:41am :45:00 Pad service structure components lowered

02:58:41am :44:00 Clamshell gantry service towers retracted

03:05:00am :37:41 NASA TV: Crew pre-launch activities played (B-roll)

03:05:41am :37:00 Suit leak checks begin; descent module testing complete

03:08:41am :34:00 Emergency escape system armed

03:27:41am :15:00 Suit leak checks complete; escape system to auto

03:32:41am :10:00 Gyros in flight readiness and recorders activated

03:35:41am :07:00 Pre-launch operations complete

03:36:41am :06:00 Launch countdown operations to auto; vehicle ready

03:37:41am :05:00 Commander’s controls activated

03:38:41am :04:00 Combustion chamber nitrogen purge

03:39:41am :03:00 Propellant drainback

03:39:58am :02:43 Booster propellant tank pressurization

03:41:11am :01:30 Ground propellant feed terminated

03:41:41am :01:00 Vehicle to internal power

03:42:06am :00:35 First umbilical tower separates

Auto sequence start

03:42:11am :00:30 Ground umbilical to third stage disconnected

03:42:26am :00:15 Second umbilical tower separates

03:42:29am :00:12 Launch command issued

Engine Start Sequence Begins

03:42:31am :00:10 Engine turbopumps at flight speed

03:42:36am :00:05 Engines at maximum thrust

03:42:41am :00:00 LAUNCH OF SOYUZ MS-18 TO THE ISS

03:43:23am +:00:42 ISS FLIES OVER THE BAIKONUR COSMODROME

03:51:27am +8:46 Third stage separation and orbital insertion for the Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft

For launch coverage and more information about the mission, visit: https://blogs.nasa.gov/spacestation/. Get space station news, images and features via social media on Instagram at: @iss, ISS on Facebook, and on Twitter @Space_Station and @ISS_Research.

Read more https://blogs.nasa.gov/spacestation/2021/04/08/nasa-tv-broadcasts-friday-launch-to-station-on-soyuz-crew-ship/