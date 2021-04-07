Watch the Agenda 2025 media briefing

Articles

Published on Wednesday, 07 April 2021

Director General Josef Aschbacher will present ESA Agenda 2025 at 1400 CEST (1200 GMT) on Wednesday 7 April 2021. ESA Agenda 2025 is a vision for ESA’s future prepared in consultation with the ESA Member States. It sets out strategic priorities and goals for the Agency, such as strengthening the ESA–EU relationship, boosting green and digital commercialisation, developing space for safety and security, addressing critical programme challenges and implementing the ESA transformation.

Watch the presentation and questions from the media on ESA WebTV from 1400 CEST.

