Articles

Category: Space Published on Monday, 05 April 2021 12:00 Hits: 2

Light pollution is insidious in today’s world. This International Dark Sky Week, become inspired to see what you can do to raise awareness.

The post Discover the Night: International Dark Sky Week is Here! appeared first on Sky & Telescope.

Read more https://skyandtelescope.org/get-involved/saving-dark-skies/discover-the-night-international-dark-sky-week-is-here/