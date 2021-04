Articles

Category: Space Published on Friday, 02 April 2021

Engineers will drop a 14,000-pound test version of the Orion spacecraft into the Hydro Impact Basin at NASA's Langley Research Center's Landing and Impact Research Facility in Hampton, Virginia at 1:45 p.m. EDT Tuesday, April 6.

