Believing Isn't Seeing: Teaching Astronomy for the Visually Impaired

I looked up at the clear spring sky, drinking in photons from the Big Dipper. Then I closed my eyes, feeling the wind, and imagining ancient starlight greeting my eyelids. What’s astronomy like if you’re blind? Snagging a binocular view of the Beehive Cluster, I marveled at this perennial favorite, harbinger of sunny days and […]

Read more https://skyandtelescope.org/observing/stargazers-corner/believing-isnt-seeing-teaching-astronomy-for-the-visually-impaired/

