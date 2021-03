Articles

Category: Space Published on Tuesday, 30 March 2021 17:00 Hits: 10

The next crew to launch into space will fly on board a vehicle named for the first person to do so, Russia's space agency has announced. Oleg Novitsky, Pyotr Dubrov and Mark Vande Hei will lift off on Soyuz MS-18, which is now the "Yu.A. Gagarin."

