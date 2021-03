Articles

Category: Space Published on Monday, 29 March 2021

NASA’s SpaceX Crew-1 astronauts aboard the International Space Station will mark another first for commercial spaceflight Monday, April 5, when the four astronauts will relocate the Crew Dragon spacecraft to prepare for the arrival of new crew members in late April and the upcoming delivery of new solar arrays this summer.

http://www.nasa.gov/press-release/nasa-tv-to-air-first-us-commercial-crew-port-relocation-on-space-station