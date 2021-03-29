Articles

Category: Space Published on Monday, 29 March 2021 14:09 Hits: 2

The longest corridor in ESA’s largest establishment was turned into a test site for one of the Agency’s most ambitious future missions, Proba-3. The two satellites making up this mission will line up so that one casts a shadow onto the other, revealing inner regions of the Sun’s ghostly atmosphere. But such precision formation flying will only be possible through a vision-based sensor system allowing one satellite to lock onto the other.

Read more https://www.esa.int/Enabling_Support/Space_Engineering_Technology/Proba_Missions/Corridor_test_of_Proba-3_s_formation_flying_sensors