Golden hour at an Indiana lake

Golden hour at an Indiana lake

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Elina Gorenstein at Lake Waveland, Indiana, captured this dreamy photo on March 21, 2021. She wrote: “As the sun set over Lake Waveland in Indiana, it backlit some reeds and cattails growing on the edge of the lake. The golden hour glow was remarkable: It was so bright and warm!” Thanks, Elina!

Submit your own great shot to EarthSky Community Photos.

