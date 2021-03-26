Spring Milky Way over Cape Cod

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Jatinkumar Thakkar in Cape Cod, Massachusetts, captured this photo of the edgewise view into our own Milky Way galaxy in the early morning of March 20, 2021. At this time of year, you have to get up early to see the Milky Way stretching across the sky. Jatinkumar wrote: “Cape Cod has the darkest sky within the state. As the Milky Way season has begun, my friends and I decided to go to Cape Cod to take pictures of the Milky Way near the seashore. What a calm and clear night! We could see a clear reflection of the Milky Way in the water.” Thank you, Jatinkumar!
