Category: Space Published on Wednesday, 24 March 2021 08:42 Hits: 7

Data from ESA’s Gaia star mapping satellite have revealed tantalising evidence that the nearest star cluster to the Sun is being disrupted by the gravitational influence of a massive but unseen structure in our galaxy.

