Category: Space Published on Monday, 22 March 2021 10:00 Hits: 12

Mars has lost most of its once plentiful water, with small amounts remaining in the planet’s atmosphere. ESA’s Mars Express now reveals more about where this water has gone, showing that its escape to space is accelerated by dust storms and the planet’s proximity to the Sun, and suggesting that some water may have retreated underground.

Read more https://www.esa.int/Science_Exploration/Space_Science/Mars_Express/Mars_water_loss_shaped_by_seasons_and_storms