Articles

Category: Space Published on Wednesday, 17 March 2021 09:00 Hits: 8

Fluctuations in the carbon-rich biomass held within the world’s forests can contribute to, or slow, climate change. A series of new maps of above ground biomass, generated using space observations, is set to help our understanding of global carbon cycling and support forest management, emissions reduction and sustainable development policy goals.

Read more https://www.esa.int/Applications/Observing_the_Earth/Space_for_our_climate/Maps_to_improve_forest_biomass_estimates