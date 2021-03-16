Articles

Published on Tuesday, 16 March 2021

Video: 01:06:46

Watch the replay of the virtual press event in which ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet talks about his upcoming ‘Alpha’ mission to the International Space Station.

Set to launch on 22 April, Thomas will be the first ESA astronaut to fly on a SpaceX Crew Dragon being launched on a Falcon 9 rocket from Florida, USA. In this event we will also hear from ESA ISS Utilisation Planning Team Leader Kirsten MacDonell, and Head of the ESA Human and Robotic Exploration Strategy & Coordination Group Didier Schmitt.

Read more https://www.esa.int/ESA_Multimedia/Videos/2021/03/Alpha_pre-launch_press_briefing