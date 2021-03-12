The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Thomas Pesquet's Alpha mission

Video: 00:03:45

French ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet will soon begin his second mission to the International Space Station. Called Alpha, the mission will begin with the second operational flight of the SpaceX Crew Dragon, launched from Cape Canaveral in Florida, USA. Thomas will be the first ESA astronaut to fly in this spacecraft, which will remain docked to the Space Station for around six months before returning the crew to Earth.

This A&B Roll gives an overview of Thomas Pesquet’s Alpha mission with soundbites in English and French.

Read more https://www.esa.int/ESA_Multimedia/Videos/2021/03/Thomas_Pesquet_s_Alpha_mission

