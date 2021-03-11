The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Gravity mission still unearthing hidden secrets

Category: Space Hits: 3

Gravity mission still unearthing hidden secrets

Despite ESA’s GOCE mission ending over seven years ago, scientists continue to use this remarkable satellite’s gravity data to delve deep and unearth secrets about our planet. Recent research shows how scientists have combined GOCE data with measurements taken at the surface to generate a new model of Earth’s crust and upper mantle. This is the first time such a model has been created this way – and it is shedding new light on processes of plate tectonics, which, in turn, are related to phenomena such as earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.

Read more https://www.esa.int/Applications/Observing_the_Earth/GOCE/Gravity_mission_still_unearthing_hidden_secrets

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version