An astronaut’s guide to out-of-Earth manufacturing

Category: Space Hits: 5

Sawing launch bolt

Improvising new stuff from the stuff you have is part of an astronaut’s job description – think Apollo 13’s crew refitting CO2 filters to save their own lives, or stranded Mark Watney in The Martian, feeding himself on the Red Planet. Now plans are underway to manufacture items in orbit, and ESA astronaut Alexander Gerst argues this could make a big difference to living and working in space.

Read more https://www.esa.int/Enabling_Support/Space_Engineering_Technology/An_astronaut_s_guide_to_out-of-Earth_manufacturing

