Photographs of historic Mars and Pleiades conjunction

Have you seen the close conjunction of Mars and the Pleiades star cluster yet? EarthSky readers have! We’re getting photos from all over the world of the close pairing of the red planet and beautiful, tiny, dipper-shaped star cluster in Taurus. The closest conjunction between the two comes on March 3, 2021. Find details here on how to see it. Mars and the Pleiades won’t be this close again until 2038. If you snap a stunning pic of this great event, share it with us at our Community Photos page!

Bottom line: Happening now! March 3, 2021: Catch the closest conjunction of Mars and Pleiades until 2038. The red planet and petite star cluster of Taurus can be found in the southwest after sunset.

