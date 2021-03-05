Articles

Category: Space Published on Friday, 05 March 2021 10:33 Hits: 27

Expedition 64 Flight Engineers Kate Rubins and Soichi Noguchi are conducting the fourth spacewalk of their careers today.

NASA Television coverage of today’s spacewalk with NASA astronaut Kate Rubins and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) astronaut Soichi Noguchi is now underway and is also available on the NASA app and the agency’s website.

The crew members of Expedition 64 are preparing to venture outside the International Space Station for a spacewalk expected to begin at approximately 7 a.m. EST and last about six and a half hours.

The crew is in the airlock and have donned their suits in preparation to exit the airlock and begin today’s activities to complete the installation of modification kits required for upcoming solar array upgrades.

Rubins and Noguchi will begin by working on solar array 4B, followed by 2B, the farthest set of solar arrays on the Port-6 truss structure, or P6, which is on the far-left side of the station. Additionally, the pair will remove and replace a Wireless Video System External Transceivers Assembly (WETA), conduct cable routing for the Bartolomeo platform Parking Position Interface (PAPOS) on the Columbus module, and perform other get-ahead work as time permits.

Leading the mission control team today is Flight Director Chris Edelen with support from Art Thomason as the lead spacewalk officer.

Learn more about station activities by following the space station blog, @space_station and @ISS_Research on Twitter as well as the ISS Facebook and ISS Instagram accounts.

Read more https://blogs.nasa.gov/spacestation/2021/03/05/nasa-tv-begins-live-coverage-of-spacewalk-for-solar-array-mods/