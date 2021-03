Articles

Category: Space Published on Friday, 05 March 2021 10:12 Hits: 6

Sirius shines high on the meridian right after dark, as Orion starts tilting westward. Mars keeps company with the Pleiades. And three planets help you greet the dawn.

The post This Week's Sky At a Glance, March 5 – 13 appeared first on Sky & Telescope.

Read more https://skyandtelescope.org/astronomy-news/this-weeks-sky-at-a-glance-march-5-13/