The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

ExoMars goes for a spin

Category: Space Hits: 5

ExoMars goes for a spin
  • The full ExoMars 2022 mission comprising the carrier module, descent module, Kazachok surface platform and Rosalind Franklin rover have completed essential ‘spin tests’ in preparation for their journey to Mars
  • Rosalind Franklin’s rover twin on Earth has executed trial science activities for the first time, including drill sample collection and close-up imaging
  • A new parachute strategy has been adopted ahead of the next series of high altitude drop tests

Read more https://www.esa.int/Science_Exploration/Human_and_Robotic_Exploration/Exploration/ExoMars/ExoMars_goes_for_a_spin

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version