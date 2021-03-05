ExoMars goes for a spin

The full ExoMars 2022 mission comprising the carrier module, descent module, Kazachok surface platform and Rosalind Franklin rover have completed essential ‘spin tests’ in preparation for their journey to Mars
Rosalind Franklin’s rover twin on Earth has executed trial science activities for the first time, including drill sample collection and close-up imaging
A new parachute strategy has been adopted ahead of the next series of high altitude drop tests
