Media event: Second spaceflight for Samantha Cristoforetti

Media event: Second spaceflight for Samantha Cristoforetti Video: 01:17:00

Watch the replay of the briefing to media representatives to learn more about the next spaceflight of ESA astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti.

During the event, Samantha was joined by ESA Director General Josef Aschbacher,  ESA Director of Human and Robotic Exploration David Parker, and Italian space agency president Giorgio Saccoccia.

Samantha is a member of ESA’s astronaut class of 2009. During her firsission ‘Futura’ in 2014t m–15, she spent 200 days in space, carrying out science and operations on the International Space Station as a flight engineer for Expeditions 42 and 43. She now looks forward to returning to the ISS, her “home away from home.”

Read more https://www.esa.int/ESA_Multimedia/Videos/2021/03/Media_event_Second_spaceflight_for_Samantha_Cristoforetti

