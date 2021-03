Articles

Category: Space Published on Wednesday, 03 March 2021

Do you have fresh ideas on how Earth observation data can contribute to monitoring the effects brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic? If so, ESA and the European Commission have launched a new series of monthly challenges asking for innovative solutions on how satellite data can be used to help better understand the effects of the coronavirus on society, economy and the environment.

Read more https://www.esa.int/Applications/Observing_the_Earth/Space_in_response_to_COVID-19