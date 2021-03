Articles

Category: Space Published on Monday, 01 March 2021 12:00 Hits: 4

Our Sky Tour astronomy podcast provides an engaging guided tour of the planets, stars, and constellations overhead during March.

The post March: Find the Winter Hexagon appeared first on Sky & Telescope.

2021.03.01_SkyTour.mp3 Duration: 685 seconds

Size: 3.92 Mb

Read more https://skyandtelescope.org/observing/march-find-the-winter-hexagon/