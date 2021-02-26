Apply now to the ESA Teach with Space Online Conference

Articles

Friday, 26 February 2021

Register now for ESA’s first-ever virtual teacher conference! Over the course of three days, from 6 to 8 July 2021, ESA Education will bring space into your classroom. Explore space by hearing from space experts; discover inspiring ways to use space as a context to teach STEM in your physical and virtual classrooms; experience demonstrations of our fun classroom activities; and enjoy social space-themed events and more!

Applications are open until 15 June 2021 on a first-come, first-served basis, so apply now!

