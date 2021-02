Articles

Category: Space Published on Thursday, 25 February 2021 10:07 Hits: 6

An epic ‘Space Symphony’ composed by Germany’s BigCityBeats is set to add musical goosebumps to the preparations of ESA astronaut Matthias Maurer for his Cosmic Kiss space mission, thanks to a new cooperation with ESA.

Read more https://www.esa.int/About_Us/Art_Culture_in_Space/Cosmic_Kiss_goes_symphonic