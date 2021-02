Articles

Category: Space Published on Wednesday, 24 February 2021 22:10

Perseverance has captured a high-definition, 360-degree panorama of its surroundings on the floor of Mars' Jezero Crater, which harbored a lake and a river delta billions of years ago.

