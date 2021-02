Articles

Category: Space Published on Monday, 22 February 2021 21:53 Hits: 4

NASA will highlight the second crew rotation flight of a U.S. commercial spacecraft with astronauts to the International Space Station with a pair of news conferences beginning 12:30 p.m. EST Monday, March 1.

Read more http://www.nasa.gov/press-release/nasa-to-host-briefings-interviews-for-next-crew-rotation-mission-with-spacex